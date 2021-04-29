Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of WY stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.