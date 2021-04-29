Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.79% of Universal Logistics worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 606.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $646.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

