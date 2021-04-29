Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,483 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.31% of Regis worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regis during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regis during the 4th quarter worth $2,668,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regis during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares in the last quarter.

RGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $448.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

