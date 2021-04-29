Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.63% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -461.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.