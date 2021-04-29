Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.46% of Strattec Security worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRT stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. Strattec Security Co. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $184.32 million, a PE ratio of -183.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $423,595.80. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

