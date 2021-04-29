Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,569 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.05% of MasterCraft Boat worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.89 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

