Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.98% of BGC Partners worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 447,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 176,614 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in BGC Partners by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BGC Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $7,756,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

