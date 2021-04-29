Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.62 Million Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 113,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,354,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,436,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,250,382 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

