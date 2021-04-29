Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.62 Million Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.17% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $509,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,440,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,405.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,844,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,522,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,201,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,250,382 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

