Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of APA worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 383,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 58,127 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in APA by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,204,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $20,567,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APA opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.87. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

