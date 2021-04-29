Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.69 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Avangrid worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

AGR opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

