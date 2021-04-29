Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.22 Million Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.48% of West Bancorporation worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

WTBA opened at $24.97 on Thursday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

