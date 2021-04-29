Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.25 Million Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Yamana Gold worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.