Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.40 Million Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Bancolombia worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CIB stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.48%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

