Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of FibroGen worth $14,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

