Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of FibroGen worth $14,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 45,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $22.24 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

