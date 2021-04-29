Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.46 Million Stock Holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.17% of Timberland Bancorp worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 261,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.35. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 33.35%.

In related news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $106,393.50. Insiders have sold 28,252 shares of company stock worth $813,905 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

