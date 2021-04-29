Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.50 Million Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,161 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Altair Engineering worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 337,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,182 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,819 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,698,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,203,169.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,169.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $2,258,326.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 271,240 shares of company stock worth $17,219,167 in the last ninety days. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.