Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.50 Million Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,161 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Altair Engineering worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,169.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,169.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $4,421,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,240 shares of company stock worth $17,219,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

