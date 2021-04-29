Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.83 Million Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,847 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.56% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of INN opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.