Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.17 Million Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.27% of Talos Energy worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Talos Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.25 million, a P/E ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $175.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.