Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.58 Million Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.00% of U.S. Silica worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

NYSE SLCA opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.