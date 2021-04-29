Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of Construction Partners worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Construction Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after buying an additional 89,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Construction Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 over the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROAD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.