Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Redfin worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,895,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 5,945.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN opened at $70.04 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

