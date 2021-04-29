Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.44% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,461,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

