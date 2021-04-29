Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.44% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 119,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,420,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 986,787 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,461,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,095.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $406.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.49.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

