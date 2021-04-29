Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY opened at $52.58 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

