Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $52.58 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

