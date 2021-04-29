Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,514 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.48% of NN worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NN by 85.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,257 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NN by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 388,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 93,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $7.46 on Thursday. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $321.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $119.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

