Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 15,156 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Redfin worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $6,895,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 5,945.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -140.08 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $963,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

