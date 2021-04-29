Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 184,903 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.98% of BGC Partners worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 287.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

