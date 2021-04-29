Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 42,809 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.76% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,719,000 after buying an additional 9,687,927 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after buying an additional 1,847,250 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 321,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

