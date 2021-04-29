Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 45,109 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.45% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.32 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $805.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

