Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.08% of UFP Technologies worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 147.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

Shares of UFPT opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $377.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.92.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.