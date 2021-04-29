Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 79,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.17% of CalAmp worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

