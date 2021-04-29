Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.99% of Investors Title worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Investors Title by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 20.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $173.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.52. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $194.26. The company has a market cap of $327.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

