Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.63% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

