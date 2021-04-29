Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,514 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.48% of NN worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $321.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.35.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $119.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

