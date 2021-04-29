Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 137,312 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.84% of Limelight Networks worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 214,386 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.
Shares of LLNW stock
opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $454.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.19.
Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Limelight Networks Profile
Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.
