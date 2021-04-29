Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,294 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.48% of West Bancorporation worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 80.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 19,027.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 38,435 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WTBA opened at $24.97 on Thursday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $411.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. On average, analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.