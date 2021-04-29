Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,947 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,947 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.01% of Lakeland Industries worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAKE opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.03. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAKE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

