Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,796 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,796 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.93% of Bristow Group worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 74,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bristow Group by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Bristow Group by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $802.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

