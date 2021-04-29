Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,796 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,796 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.93% of Bristow Group worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $802.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

