Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,533 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.45% of Utah Medical Products worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 104,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $88.11 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.29.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

