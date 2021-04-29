Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 47,484 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,159,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.46% of Western New England Bancorp worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 76,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 44,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

