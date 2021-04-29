Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 78,700 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.87% of LSI Industries worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433,102 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 219,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

