Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 78,700 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,816,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.87% of LSI Industries worth $15,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYTS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,091 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,781 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYTS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

