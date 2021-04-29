Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.45% of Utah Medical Products worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $88.11 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $321.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.