Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.01% of Lakeland Industries worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAKE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAKE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $232.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

