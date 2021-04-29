Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.46% of Strattec Security worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Strattec Security by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 445,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.32 million, a PE ratio of -183.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

